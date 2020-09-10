Minocqua man sentenced for possessing 17k child porn images

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 49-year-old Monocqua man was sentenced to ten years in federal prison after law enforcement found more than 17,000 images of child pornography on various electronic devices.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Matthew Kummer learned his sentence Thursday, adding that he will also be required to serve 15 years of supervised release.

Prosecutors say officers found the thousands of images after seizing his laptops, hard drives, and other storage devices on October 27, 2019, when they served a search warrant at his home. They also allegedly discovered videos of young children in swimsuits at parks, beaches, and amusement parks.

U.S. Attorney Scott Blader noted that the length of Kummer’s sentence was based on the fact he had previously been convicted of child pornography, the sheer number of images he had, and the videos of children he secretly recorded.

