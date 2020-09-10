MMSD: Student gets into East High Zoom class, flashes BB-gun

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Metropolitan School District is investigating how one of its students managed to gain access to an East High School class being held via Zoom.

Before being removed from the videoconference, the student, who does not attend East, briefly flashed what appeared to be a BB-gun on the screen, a district spokesperson noted.

MMSD’s Liz Merfeld told NBC15 the student was immediately identified and the family contacted. She did not release the student’s name or regular school.

“We are working together with the family to repair harm and to administer disciplinary action in-line with our Behavior Education Plan,” she said.

Merfeld also explained that school and district administrators were informed immediately, noting that the principal of East High School, Brendan Kearney, reached out to students and families who were on the Zoom call to talk to them about the incident and offer support.

“Any time a student has access to any type of weapon we are very concerned, and we take these situations seriously,” Merfeld concluded. “Districtwide, we continue to work to ensure our virtual classrooms are safe and productive spaces.”

