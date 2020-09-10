More U.S. adults reporting adverse mental health conditions associated with COVID-19

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Health experts say new data has reported elevated adverse conditions to people’s mental health amid the COVID-19 pandemic and are reminding people to check-in with family and friends during Suicide Prevention Week.

Nikyra McCann said she felt like absolutely no one cared about her. “Would someone care if my life was gone?" McCann asked. "Would someone care if Nikyra was gone off the earth?”

She said a simple knock on the door was a big help in her battle against suicidal thoughts. She knows reaching out is more difficult now more than ever, but said it is just as important with the pandemic.

“I’d hope that the providers and the family would reach out to those individuals that they see who needs the help,” McCann said

Psychiatrist Frederick Langheim said CDC data collected in late June found 31% of U.S. adults reported having symptoms of anxiety or depression. “I’m really concerned,” Langheim said. “This is why I do the work that I do.”

The CDC knew communities have faced mental health challenges related to COVID-19–associated morbidity, mortality, and mitigation activities. Now, data shows that there are higher rates of suicidal thoughts among essential workers, caregivers and racial minorities.

The center recommended that public health officials should increase intervention and prevention efforts to address associated mental health conditions in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic. Community level efforts like including health communication strategies and prioritizing young adults, racial/ethnic minorities, essential workers and unpaid adult caregivers.

“With a global stress that inherently includes social isolation is a recipe for more rapid decline into illness,” Langheim said.

Langheim encouraged people to continue reaching out to loved ones as long as social distancing is in place.

“It absolutely makes a difference, once you know that someone is there for you and they’re standing by you,” McCann said. “It gives you extra fight.”

If you or anyone you know needs help, please contact the National Suicide Lifeline at 800-273-TALK or HopeLine Text SelfService by texting HOPELINE to 741741

