Advertisement

MPD: Man connected to 2 August bank robberies charged

(WHSV)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man was charged Wednesday night in connection with two August bank robberies.

According to an incident report, 26-year-old Marcus Longino entered the Old National Bank on August 19 on Midvale Boulevard saying he was there to cash a check.

MPD continued saying he gave a note to the teller and then robbed the bank. They did not mention how much money Longino took.

On August 21, Longino entered a different Old National Bank on Raymond Road and robbed them as well, MPD noted.

Video evidence, descriptions of the suspect and the vehicle involved lead MPD to determine the same suspect was involved with both bank robberies.

Logino was charged on two counts of robbery of a financial institution.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Minocqua man sentenced for possessing 17k child porn images

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Nick Viviani
A 49-year-old Monocqua man was sentenced to ten years in federal prison after law enforcement found more than 17,000 images of child pornography on various electronic devices.

Local

MPD: Two suspects cited after pulling out a gun after road rage incident

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Two people who allegedly grabbed a gun after getting accidentally cut off on the road were cited on Wednesday for weapons violations.

College

58 UW- Madison student-athletes have tested positive for COVID-19 since June

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Fifty eight student-athletes at University of Wisconsin- Madison have tested positive for COVID-19 since June.

Local

Sheraton Madison gets new renovation

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Sheraton Madison received a new renovation

Latest News

Local

Flags to be flown at half-staff Friday to honor those lost on 9/11

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Flags across the country will be flown at half-staff on Friday to honor the nearly 3,000 lives lost in the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

News

‘It’s just a disaster’: Quarantined UW students flee isolated dorms

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gabriella Rusk
Students in Sellery and Witte Residence Halls are in isolation for the next two weeks after a high number of positive COVID-19 cases.

Local

Oconomowoc lawmaker asks UW System to refund students’ fees

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Katie Rousonelos
A Republican state lawmakers is urging the UW System to give a full refund for not fulfilling educational and housing options for students.

National

Gov. Whitmer: President Trump is “the biggest threat to the American people”

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Cody Butler
Governor Gretchen Whitmer didn’t hold back while criticizing President Donald Trump the same day he held a rally in Saginaw County.

Local

Dane Co. Clerk criticizes Supreme Court decision to halt absentee ballot requests

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
The county clerk’s office criticized the Supreme Court’s decision to halt the processing of absentee ballots on Thursday, saying it could be a “huge disaster” and is deeply irresponsible.

Coronavirus

Wisconsin reports record-breaking 1,547 COVID-19 cases; Nearly 1/3 in Dane Co.

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
On the same day Dane Co. shattered its record for most COVID-19 cases in a day, the state of Wisconsin reports a new high as well.