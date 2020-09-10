MPD: Man connected to 2 August bank robberies charged

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man was charged Wednesday night in connection with two August bank robberies.

According to an incident report, 26-year-old Marcus Longino entered the Old National Bank on August 19 on Midvale Boulevard saying he was there to cash a check.

MPD continued saying he gave a note to the teller and then robbed the bank. They did not mention how much money Longino took.

On August 21, Longino entered a different Old National Bank on Raymond Road and robbed them as well, MPD noted.

Video evidence, descriptions of the suspect and the vehicle involved lead MPD to determine the same suspect was involved with both bank robberies.

Logino was charged on two counts of robbery of a financial institution.

