MPD: Public’s help needed to find missing 14-year-old girl

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 14-year-old girl.

According to an incident report, Nyjua K. Daniel is about 5 feet 6 inches tall, has black hair and brown eyes. The report said she was last seen around midnight Thursday in the 100 block of Mokena.

MPD say the parents are concerned and need help to find their daughter.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.