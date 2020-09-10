Advertisement

MPD: Public’s help needed to find missing 14-year-old girl

Nyjua K. Daniel is missing.
Nyjua K. Daniel is missing.(Madison Police Department)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 14-year-old girl.

According to an incident report, Nyjua K. Daniel is about 5 feet 6 inches tall, has black hair and brown eyes. The report said she was last seen around midnight Thursday in the 100 block of Mokena.

MPD say the parents are concerned and need help to find their daughter.

