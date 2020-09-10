MPD: Two suspects cited after pulling out a gun after road rage incident

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two people who allegedly grabbed a gun after getting accidentally cut off on the road were cited on Wednesday for weapons violations.

According to an incident report, a victim’s car accidentally cut off the suspect vehicle around 3:45 p.m. on the 500 block of Mifflin Street and then the suspect’s jumped out of their car.

MPD continued saying the suspects grabbed for a gun in what appeared to be the result of road rage.

City camera surveillance footage was used to find the suspect’s car and firearms were found inside the vehicle, they noted.

MPD cited Makhi Lawrence for DC while armed and a violation for having a loaded gun inside a car. They also charged Johnathon Stelson for possession of a firearm by a felon and two charges of bail jumping.

