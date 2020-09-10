Multiple units respond to Sun Prairie barn fire

TOWN OF SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - Multiple units are responding to a barn fire on County Highway VV and Highway 19 near the Statz Bros. Farm.

Locals may know the Statz Bros. Farm from the Luke Bryn Farm Tour concert held there in 2019.

The original call came in at 7:28 p.m. Dane County Dispatch confirms a Box Alarm has been called.

Barn fire on CTH VV (Facebook user Amy P.)

Barn fire on CTH VV (Stacy S.)

NBC15 is sending crews to the scene. Stay with NBC15 for updates.

