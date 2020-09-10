Advertisement

Multiple units respond to Sun Prairie barn fire

Barn fire on CTH VV
Barn fire on CTH VV(Facebook user Amy P.)
By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 8:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOWN OF SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - Multiple units are responding to a barn fire on County Highway VV and Highway 19 near the Statz Bros. Farm.

Locals may know the Statz Bros. Farm from the Luke Bryn Farm Tour concert held there in 2019.

The original call came in at 7:28 p.m. Dane County Dispatch confirms a Box Alarm has been called.

