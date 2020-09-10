Name released of semi driver killed in I-39/90 wreck

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Rock Co. Medical Examiner’s Office has released the name of the Indiana man who was killed Wednesday when two tractor-trailers collided on I-39/90.

The 29-year-old man was identified as Christopher A. Rodriguez, of Hammond, Indiana. The Medical Examiner’s Office also confirmed Rodriguez, who was pronounced dead at the scene, died from injuries sustained in the crash.

The investigation into the wreck and his death is still ongoing, officials added.

Wednesday’s crash happened shortly before 4 a.m., when a southbound semi drove through a concrete median barrier, near mile marker 166. It collided with Rodriguez' semi, which was heading north at the time, sparking a fire that engulfed the vehicle.

The driver of the other semi, whose name has not been released, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Both directions of I-39/90 were shut down following the wreck, while crews worked to clear the scene.

The State Patrol did not state officially what caused the semi to cross into oncoming traffic, however it did note the rainy conditions.

