Advertisement

Name released of semi driver killed in I-39/90 wreck

1 dead, another injured after fatal semi crash on I-39/90 near Edgerton
1 dead, another injured after fatal semi crash on I-39/90 near Edgerton
By Nick Viviani
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Rock Co. Medical Examiner’s Office has released the name of the Indiana man who was killed Wednesday when two tractor-trailers collided on I-39/90.

The 29-year-old man was identified as Christopher A. Rodriguez, of Hammond, Indiana. The Medical Examiner’s Office also confirmed Rodriguez, who was pronounced dead at the scene, died from injuries sustained in the crash.

The investigation into the wreck and his death is still ongoing, officials added.

Wednesday’s crash happened shortly before 4 a.m., when a southbound semi drove through a concrete median barrier, near mile marker 166. It collided with Rodriguez' semi, which was heading north at the time, sparking a fire that engulfed the vehicle.

The driver of the other semi, whose name has not been released, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Both directions of I-39/90 were shut down following the wreck, while crews worked to clear the scene.

The State Patrol did not state officially what caused the semi to cross into oncoming traffic, however it did note the rainy conditions.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

New 24/7 resource center working to prevent student self-harm

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
A new resource center launched in September allows students who may be afraid that a friend will harm themselves to report it online.

Local

MMSD: Student gets into East High Zoom class, flashes BB-gun

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The Madison Metropolitan School District is investigating how one of its students managed to gain access to an East High School class being held via Zoom.

Local

Pres. Trump, Donald Trump Jr. to visit Wisconsin next week

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene and WSAW Staff
President Donald Trump and son Donald Trump Jr. are both planning to stop in Wisconsin next week.

News

Lawmaker calls on UW to issue full refunds

Updated: 1 hour ago

Latest News

News

UW Hockey to be postponed

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Health officials say 85% new cases may be UW related

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Two UW- Madison dorms in quarantine

Updated: 1 hours ago

Local

MPD: Man connected to 2 August bank robberies charged

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
A man was charged Wednesday night in connection with two August bank robberies.

State

Minocqua man sentenced for possessing 17k child porn images

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
A 49-year-old Monocqua man was sentenced to ten years in federal prison after law enforcement found more than 17,000 images of child pornography on various electronic devices.

Local

MPD: Two suspects cited after pulling out a gun after road rage incident

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Two people who allegedly grabbed a gun after getting accidentally cut off on the road were cited on Wednesday for weapons violations.