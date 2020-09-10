Advertisement

New 24/7 resource center working to prevent student self-harm

(WHSV)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 6:37 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A new resource center launched in September allows students who may be afraid that a friend will harm themselves to report it online.

According to a news release from the Dept. of Justice, the 24/7 Speak Up, Speak Out safety tool allows students, parents, teachers or anyone in a school community report concerns to the tip line.

Attorney General Josh Kaul said that with so many students attending school virtually this year and interacting with fewer trusted adults, SUSO can be critical in getting students the help that they need. Kaul also added that Thursday is World Suicide Prevention Day.

In addition to a reporting system, the department noted, there is also a threat assessment consultation, critical incident response and general school safety guidance.

The DOJ also reported that in a survey of more than 1,000 school principals nationwide, 73% of them said the tip line prevented incidents of self harm or suicide.

People can submit a concern any day, any time on the SUSO website, mobile app or their phone number at 800-697-8776.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

