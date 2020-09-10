Oconomowoc lawmaker asks UW System to refund students’ fees

OCONOMOWOC, Wis. (WMTV) -A state lawmakers is urging the UW System to give a full refund for not fulfilling educational and housing options for students.

State Rep. Barbara Dittrich (R-Oconomowoc) made the request on Thursday following UW-Madison’s move to go virtual and two dorms have been quarantined.

She also mentions UW-Whitewater students are finding admittance into classrooms are on a first come, first-served basis.

“With that, I urge our UW system, in the strongest of terms,to meet any impediment to our students' choices of educational options and housing with a full, prompt refund,” said Dittrich. “To do otherwise would mean committing a fraud upon those who have turned to our state universities in pursuit of a quality education.”

On Wednesday night, UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank announced all in-person classes will be canceled from Sept. 10 through Sept. 12, and begin remotely on Sept. 14 for at least two weeks.

Blank said students are not being asked to move out of the residence halls or leave town.

“Prior to our University of Wisconsin System resuming in person classes on campus for the 2020 fall semester, great reassurances were made that adequate safety measures had been taken. As a result, students and parents put their trust in our universities, making the informed decision to enroll in classes and invest in advancement of their education. “Now with less than 3 weeks into the start of classes, the switch has been made to all virtual instruction at our flagship campus. Students in two of the Madison dorms have been quarantined, and the Dane County Executive is asking that all undergraduates be sent home. Additionally, other UW System campuses are not fulfilling their promises of face-to-face instruction to students who have paid significant sums of money. At the UW-Whitewater campus, students who intentionally registered for in person courses are now finding that only a limited number of students are admitted into the classroom based on a first come, first served basis. Those who aren’t fortunate enough to make it into the in person classroom are relegated to virtual learning in their dorm rooms. “My duty is to constituents and to Wisconsinites who have put their educational trust in our universities. With that, I urge our UW system, in the strongest of terms, to meet any impediment to our students’ choices of educational options and housing with a full, prompt refund. To do otherwise would mean committing a fraud upon those who have turned to our state universities in pursuit of a quality education.”

