One Last Shot at Rain

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Thursday rain showers should diminish by late afternoon/evening. A slow-moving frontal boundary will keep dropping south as surface high pressure moves in over central Wisconsin. Although some clouds will drift closer to the Illinois/Wisconsin state line, most of Friday will remain dry.

An upper-level low pressure system takes aim at the Great Lakes late Friday into Saturday. Showers and a few embedded thunderstorms will enter into Wisconsin Friday night. Scattered showers are likely throughout Saturday morning and into the afternoon. The bulk of the rain should be out by mid - late afternoon. A few lighter showers are possible into the evening.

After the low moves out, the weather pattern becomes much more quiet. Sunshine and warmer temperatures are back in the forecast. Next week will feature highs at or slightly above average -- in the mid - upper 70′s.

