Rodgers more appreciative of LaFleur after virtual offseason
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 10:32 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) - Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers says all those Zoom sessions during this unusual off-season improved his comfort level with the offense and his working relationship with second-year coach Matt LaFleur.
Rodgers hopes to demonstrate the benefits of those conversations when the Packers open the season Sunday at Minnesota.
Rodgers has built his Hall of Fame-caliber career by dominating these divisional matchups.
The Packers have gone 47-18-1 in games Rodgers has played against NFC North teams. That includes a perfect 6-0 record last year.
