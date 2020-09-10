Advertisement

Rodgers more appreciative of LaFleur after virtual offseason

(WBAY)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 10:32 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) - Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers says all those Zoom sessions during this unusual off-season improved his comfort level with the offense and his working relationship with second-year coach Matt LaFleur.

Rodgers hopes to demonstrate the benefits of those conversations when the Packers open the season Sunday at Minnesota.

Rodgers has built his Hall of Fame-caliber career by dominating these divisional matchups.

The Packers have gone 47-18-1 in games Rodgers has played against NFC North teams. That includes a perfect 6-0 record last year.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Mlb

Brewers hit 5 homers and 8 doubles, pound Tigers 19-0

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Noah Trister
Jedd Gyorko homered twice, and Jacob Nottingham, Ryan Braun and Tyrone Taylor also went deep for the Brewers.

High School

UW will not host any WIAA championships this year

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The University of Wisconsin-Madison will not be hosting any of the WIAA state tournaments this fall, should they happen at all.

Mlb

2 new Brewers specialty license plates are now available

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Naturally, the logos are done in the Brewers navy, yellow, and royal blue colors.

Sports

Heat reach the East finals, top Bucks to win series 4-1

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 8:34 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat are headed to the Eastern Conference finals. Giannis Antetokounmpo could only watch.

Latest News

Nfl

Bills sign ex-Packers receiver Kumerow to practice squad

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 5:50 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Aaron Rodgers' loss in Green Bay is the Buffalo Bills' gain after signing receiver Jake Kumerow to their practice squad, three days after he was cut by the Packers.

Basketball

Giannis out: Bucks say the MVP’s ankle not ready for Game 5

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 5:24 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo was ruled out of Game 5 of Milwaukee’s Eastern Conference semifinal series against the Miami Heat because of a sprained right ankle.

Nfl

NBC Sunday Football Kicks off on Thursday!

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 4:27 PM CDT
|
By Mike "Jocko" Jacques
In 2020, everyone is ready for some football.

Nfl

Packers to host virtual rally, Kickoff Weekends for fans from home

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 2:59 PM CDT
|
By Juliana Tornabene
This football season may look different than in past years, but the Green Bay Packers are still set to host a Kickoff Weekend and pre-season rally that fans can enjoy from the comfort of home.

Football

Fitzgerald, Vos urge Big Ten to kick off football season

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 12:46 PM CDT
|
By Nick Viviani
Wisconsin’s top two Republicans added their name to an open letter by a Michigan lawmaker that urges Big Ten officials to reconsider their decision to cancel the fall football season.

Nfl

Faith rewarded: Ex-DII receiver Taylor makes Packers’ roster

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 8:46 AM CDT
Taylor’s faith has paid off.