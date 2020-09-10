Rodgers more appreciative of LaFleur after virtual offseason

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) - Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers says all those Zoom sessions during this unusual off-season improved his comfort level with the offense and his working relationship with second-year coach Matt LaFleur.

Rodgers hopes to demonstrate the benefits of those conversations when the Packers open the season Sunday at Minnesota.

Rodgers has built his Hall of Fame-caliber career by dominating these divisional matchups.

The Packers have gone 47-18-1 in games Rodgers has played against NFC North teams. That includes a perfect 6-0 record last year.

