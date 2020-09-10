Soggy, chilly stretch of weather coming to an end

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wednesday was another dreary, chilly day! Widespread light rain with pockets of moderate rain will continue to impact the area this evening. Places west and north of Madison will have the best rain chances. The rain will start to become more scattered around midnight and slowly taper off for a good chunk of the area overnight. As of 5 p.m., Madison has officially received 0.87″ of rain Tuesday through Wednesday afternoon.

Tuesday - Wednesday Rainfall - Madison (WMTV NBC15)

Today’s high in Madison was 51 degrees. This breaks the record for coolest high ever recorded on September 9 in Madison. From a high temperature standpoint, today was coolest day on record in Madison for September 9. Keep in mind, the average high in Madison does not drop to 51 degrees until November 3. The average high for today is 75 degrees.

Temperature Record - Coolest High Temperature (WMTV NBC15)

The overnight will be wet and chilly. Our rain chances will start to decrease around midnight. Areas of light rain and scattered showers will be possible through Thursday morning, though. Overnight lows will drop in the upper 40s across most of the area.

Thursday won’t be a perfect day, but it will be nicer! It will not be nearly as wet or chilly. Rain could linger through Thursday morning. Madison and points south towards the WI-IL border will have the best chance of rain. Our rain chances will likely come to an end Thursday afternoon. There’s evening a chance some spots north of Madison towards central Wisconsin could see a fair amount of sunshine. High temperatures on Thursday will likely be near or just above 60 degrees.

Thursday's Planner (WMTV NBC15)

Temperatures will continue to warm through the end of the workweek. Highs on Friday will be in the mid to upper 60s. Friday will be out next completely dry day.

The break in the rain activity will not last very long. Our next big weather maker will impact the area Friday night into Saturday morning. This is when our next round of rain and storms could impact the area. Rain will be likely Saturday morning into Saturday afternoon. Don’t expect Saturday to be a washout, though. Most of the rain and storms will end from west to east across the area Saturday afternoon. The sun returns Sunday. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will be near or just above 70 degrees.

Next Big Weather Maker Impacts (WMTV NBC15)

Next week looks even nicer! Expect a lot of sunshine and highs in the low to mid 70s Monday through Wednesday. Most of next week will likely be dry.

