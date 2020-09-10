Advertisement

Soggy, chilly stretch of weather coming to an end

Expect less rain, a little more sunshine and warmer temperatures through the end of the workweek
By James Parish
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wednesday was another dreary, chilly day! Widespread light rain with pockets of moderate rain will continue to impact the area this evening. Places west and north of Madison will have the best rain chances. The rain will start to become more scattered around midnight and slowly taper off for a good chunk of the area overnight. As of 5 p.m., Madison has officially received 0.87″ of rain Tuesday through Wednesday afternoon.

Tuesday - Wednesday Rainfall - Madison
Tuesday - Wednesday Rainfall - Madison(WMTV NBC15)

Today’s high in Madison was 51 degrees. This breaks the record for coolest high ever recorded on September 9 in Madison. From a high temperature standpoint, today was coolest day on record in Madison for September 9. Keep in mind, the average high in Madison does not drop to 51 degrees until November 3. The average high for today is 75 degrees.

Temperature Record - Coolest High Temperature
Temperature Record - Coolest High Temperature(WMTV NBC15)

The overnight will be wet and chilly. Our rain chances will start to decrease around midnight. Areas of light rain and scattered showers will be possible through Thursday morning, though. Overnight lows will drop in the upper 40s across most of the area.

Thursday won’t be a perfect day, but it will be nicer! It will not be nearly as wet or chilly. Rain could linger through Thursday morning. Madison and points south towards the WI-IL border will have the best chance of rain. Our rain chances will likely come to an end Thursday afternoon. There’s evening a chance some spots north of Madison towards central Wisconsin could see a fair amount of sunshine. High temperatures on Thursday will likely be near or just above 60 degrees.

Thursday's Planner
Thursday's Planner(WMTV NBC15)

Temperatures will continue to warm through the end of the workweek. Highs on Friday will be in the mid to upper 60s. Friday will be out next completely dry day.

The break in the rain activity will not last very long. Our next big weather maker will impact the area Friday night into Saturday morning. This is when our next round of rain and storms could impact the area. Rain will be likely Saturday morning into Saturday afternoon. Don’t expect Saturday to be a washout, though. Most of the rain and storms will end from west to east across the area Saturday afternoon. The sun returns Sunday. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will be near or just above 70 degrees.

Next Big Weather Maker Impacts
Next Big Weather Maker Impacts(WMTV NBC15)

Next week looks even nicer! Expect a lot of sunshine and highs in the low to mid 70s Monday through Wednesday. Most of next week will likely be dry.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Brendan's Wednesday Forecast

Updated: 2 hours ago
|

Forecast

Dreary Weather Improves Thursday/Friday

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Brendan Johnson
Wednesday's dreary weather improves on Thursday & Friday before some weekend rain.

Forecast

Keep an umbrella handy - Rain likely through Wednesday night

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 6:09 PM CDT

Forecast

FIRST ALERT: On and off rain through Wednesday night

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 2:13 PM CDT
Wednesday will be another wet, chilly and breezy day.

Latest News

Forecast

Wet, chilly & breezy Tuesday

Updated: Sep. 7, 2020 at 4:49 PM CDT

Forecast

Get your rain gear ready - wet, chilly Tuesday ahead

Updated: Sep. 7, 2020 at 2:46 PM CDT
|
By James Parish
Tuesday will be a wet, chilly and breezy day.

Forecast

James' Evening Forecast - Tracking a BIG cool down and a wet weather pattern

Updated: Sep. 6, 2020 at 4:37 PM CDT

Forecast

Strong cold front brings in scattered storms Sunday evening and a BIG cool down

Updated: Sep. 6, 2020 at 3:19 PM CDT
|
By James Parish
Labor Day is the unofficial start to fall, and it’s going to feel like it this year

Forecast

First Alert: Two rounds of rain and storms Sunday

Updated: Sep. 6, 2020 at 4:48 AM CDT
|
By James Parish
Strong to severe storms will be possible Sunday evening.

Forecast

Brendan's Evening Forecast: Watching for storms on Sunday

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 5:55 PM CDT