Advertisement

Starbucks officially gets rid of (almost all) straws

The chain says its ‘committed to a more sustainable way to sip’
Starbucks has officially abandoned straws for its cold drinks in favor of lids with a drinking spout.
Starbucks has officially abandoned straws for its cold drinks in favor of lids with a drinking spout.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Say goodbye to those iconic green straws you use to sip your iced coffee through at Starbucks.

The chain has officially abandoned the straws in favor of sippy cup lids for most drinks.

The new lids have a drinking spout and contain about 10% less plastic than Starbucks' previous flat lid and straw combo.

They’re also made of polypropylene, which is recyclable.

The company’s chief sustainability officer said it’s another step toward their goal of a 50% reduction in waste by the year 2030.

The new lids should be fully adopted in the United States and Canada by the end of the month.

Only blended beverages, like Frappuccinos, will still come with a domed lid and a straw, except where plastic straws are against the law.

In those cases, straws with alternative materials will be used.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Wisconsin reports record-breaking 1,547 COVID-19 cases; Nearly 1/3 in Dane Co.

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Nick Viviani
On the same day Dane Co. shattered its record for most COVID-19 cases in a day, the state of Wisconsin reports a new high as well.

National Politics

LIVE: Trump holds briefing from White House

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump holds a press conference from the White House.

National

Huge fire at Beirut port sows panic after last month’s blast

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
It was unclear what caused the blaze at the port, which was decimated by the Aug. 4 explosion when nearly 3,000 tons of ammonium nitrate blew up, sending out a shock wave that killed nearly 200 people and caused widespread damage.

Local

MPD: Public’s help needed to find missing 14-year-old girl

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
The Madison Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 14-year-old girl.

National

Bubba Wallace leaving Richard Petty Motorsports at season’s end

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Bubba Wallace is leaving Richard Petty Motorsports at the end of the season.

Latest News

Politics

Wisconsin Supreme Court temporarily blocks printing absentee ballots

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Scott Bauer
The court, in a 4-3 decision split along ideological lines, said no ballots can be sent immediately.

National

US will end current health screening of some travelers

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The CDC said the current screening, which includes temperature checks and travelers vouching for their health, “has limited effectiveness” because some infected people show no symptoms.

Crime

Madison police make arrest in nearly decade-old sexual assault

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Nearly ten years after two men chased down and sexually assaulted a woman in downtown Madison, investigators believe they know who one of those suspects is.

National

California fire that killed 3 threatens thousands of homes

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Several other people have been critically burned and hundreds, if not thousands, of homes and other buildings are believed to have been damaged or destroyed by the fire in the foothills of the northern Sierra Nevada, authorities said.

National Politics

US sanctions Ukraine lawmaker who disclosed Biden recordings

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The Trump administration on Thursday imposed sanctions on a Russian-linked Ukrainian lawmaker for interfering in the U.S. presidential election by releasing edited audio recordings designed to denigrate Democrat Joe Biden.