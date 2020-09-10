Advertisement

Substitutes in supply

State Supt. says districts have a plan in case teachers catch coronavirus
State Supt. Carolyn Stanford Taylor says there are enough substitute teachers to cover if there's an outbreak among educators
State Supt. Carolyn Stanford Taylor says there are enough substitute teachers to cover if there's an outbreak among educators(WMTV)
By Elise Romas
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 6:01 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - School districts across the NBC15 viewing area have multiple plans as the education climate continues to change during the COVID-19 pandemic.

If teachers catch the virus, the State Supt. of Public Instruction Carolyn Stanford Taylor said there are other educators willing and able to step in.

In an interview with the NBC15 news team last week, Taylor mentioned teacher vacancies in pockets of Wisconsin. We asked if there are enough substitute teacher in the state to step up and help in the event of a COVID-19 outbreak among educators.

Taylor said that’s one benefit to online learning.

“The great part about technology is that there’s a way for a teaching to do more than one class of kids, there’s a way to figure it out, and I think districts have planned for this, they’ve surveyed their staff to make sure which ones have compromised systems and can’t be in the schools,” Supt. Taylor said.

Taylor also said teaching aids, are willing and able to also step in and assist students with their education.

“They’ve got other supports and worked with other agencies and paraprofessionals in the schools, so while you could have a licensed teacher presenting the lesson, you could have other educators who are working with kids,” Supt. Taylor said.

As of Aug. 28, Wisconsin has 8,980 licensed substitute teachers; more than 7,178 of them are regular part-time subs.

All licensed Wisconsin substitutes are eligible to teach at any district in the state.

