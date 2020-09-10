Sun Prairie shooting leaves one man injured

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Sun Prairie Police Dept. is still searching for the person who shot a a 19-year-old man late Thursday night at the Foxdale Apartments.

According to the police department, its officers responded around 10:45 p.m. to the apartment complex, on Foxdale Drive, where they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to his hand and another injury to his eye. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Investigators say the shooting happened inside one of the apartments. Witnesses described the suspect as a man using an “AR style rifle.” The police department noted that the victim was likely targeted and this wasn’t a random incident.

Officers, with the help of multiple other law enforcement agencies, set up a perimeter around the complex and began searching for the shooter, but were unable to locate anyone.

The police department described its investigation into the incident as “active and fluid," adding that it expects to release more information “when available and appropriate.”

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Sun Prairie Police Department’s non-emergency line at 608-837-7336 or they can leave an anonymous tip at 608-837-6300.

