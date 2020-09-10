Advertisement

UW men’s and women’s hockey seasons delayed

(FILE) Wisconsin goaltender Kristen Campbell blocks a shot during the third period in the NCAA Division I women's Frozen Four hockey championship game, March 24, 2019 (AP Photo/Stephen Dunn)
(FILE) Wisconsin goaltender Kristen Campbell blocks a shot during the third period in the NCAA Division I women's Frozen Four hockey championship game, March 24, 2019 (AP Photo/Stephen Dunn)(Stephen Dunn | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Katie Rousonelos
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WMTV) -The NCAA’s Division I men’s and women’s hockey conferences are delaying the start of the season due to COVID-19.

The announcement came early Thursday afternoon by the Hockey Commissioners Association, which represents 11 NCAA Division I hockey conferences.

“The conferences have been working together on plans to return to play with a focus on the health and safety of everyone associated with our campus communities,” said the HCA in a statement. "Each conference will announce details on game schedules, including the start dates, individually. We look forward to our players and fans enjoying the college hockey experience this season.”

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Mlb

Brewers hit 5 homers and 8 doubles, pound Tigers 19-0

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Noah Trister
Jedd Gyorko homered twice, and Jacob Nottingham, Ryan Braun and Tyrone Taylor also went deep for the Brewers.

High School

UW will not host any WIAA championships this year

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The University of Wisconsin-Madison will not be hosting any of the WIAA state tournaments this fall, should they happen at all.

Mlb

2 new Brewers specialty license plates are now available

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 9:59 AM CDT
|
By Nick Viviani
Naturally, the logos are done in the Brewers navy, yellow, and royal blue colors.

Sports

Heat reach the East finals, top Bucks to win series 4-1

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 8:34 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat are headed to the Eastern Conference finals. Giannis Antetokounmpo could only watch.

Latest News

Basketball

Giannis out: Bucks say the MVP’s ankle not ready for Game 5

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 5:24 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo was ruled out of Game 5 of Milwaukee’s Eastern Conference semifinal series against the Miami Heat because of a sprained right ankle.

Nfl

NBC Sunday Football Kicks off on Thursday!

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 4:27 PM CDT
|
By Mike "Jocko" Jacques
In 2020, everyone is ready for some football.

Football

Fitzgerald, Vos urge Big Ten to kick off football season

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 12:46 PM CDT
|
By Nick Viviani
Wisconsin’s top two Republicans added their name to an open letter by a Michigan lawmaker that urges Big Ten officials to reconsider their decision to cancel the fall football season.

Nfl

Faith rewarded: Ex-DII receiver Taylor makes Packers’ roster

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 8:46 AM CDT
Taylor’s faith has paid off.

Nfl

Packers place LB Martin, CB Ento on IR, sign CB Nickerson

Updated: Sep. 7, 2020 at 5:28 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The Green Bay Packers have placed linebacker Kamal Martin and cornerback Kabion Ento on injured reserve and have signed cornerback Parry Nickerson.

Basketball

Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo out of Game 4 with ankle injury

Updated: Sep. 6, 2020 at 3:59 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks was knocked out of Game 4 of his team’s Eastern Conference semifinal series against the Miami Heat with a sprained right ankle.