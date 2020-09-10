UW men’s and women’s hockey seasons delayed

(WMTV) -The NCAA’s Division I men’s and women’s hockey conferences are delaying the start of the season due to COVID-19.

The announcement came early Thursday afternoon by the Hockey Commissioners Association, which represents 11 NCAA Division I hockey conferences.

“The conferences have been working together on plans to return to play with a focus on the health and safety of everyone associated with our campus communities,” said the HCA in a statement. "Each conference will announce details on game schedules, including the start dates, individually. We look forward to our players and fans enjoying the college hockey experience this season.”

The 11 Division I men’s and women’s ice hockey conferences, represented by the Hockey Commissioners Association (HCA), have announced a delay to the start of the college hockey season. pic.twitter.com/6CTM39RbV1 — Wisconsin Hockey (@BadgerMHockey) September 10, 2020

