Wisconsin reports record-breaking 1,547 COVID-19 cases; Nearly 1/3 in Dane Co.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - On the same day Dane Co. shattered its record for most COVID-19 cases in a day, the state of Wisconsin reports a new high as well.

New numbers from the Dept. of Health Services show 1,547 new cases were reported statewide in the past day. That tops the previous high of 1,498 set on Friday and pushes the seven-day rolling average for new cases past the 1,000 mark for the first time ever.

The high number of new cases comes as testing remained relatively flat. DHS tallied 8,822 total tests on Thursday, about 50 fewer than the previous day and in-line with normal weekday figures for the past several weeks.

That increase, coupled with a steady number of tests, sent the percentage of tests that were positive soaring again. DHS' daily tracker shows 17.5 percent of Thursday’s tests came back positive. That’s just a tick lower than the previous high of 17.6 percent recorded two days ago.

It also pulls the seven-day rolling average to new heights. According to the agency’s figures, 13.4 percent of all tests for the past week have come back positive. That number is more than a point and a half higher than it was Wednesday’s record-breaking number and the fifth straight day the state recorded new all-time highs.

Ten more deaths were recorded as well on Thursday, bringing the total number of people who died from complications related to COVID-19 to 1,193 since the pandemic began.

