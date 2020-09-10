Advertisement

Wisconsin reports record-breaking 1,547 COVID-19 cases; Nearly 1/3 in Dane Co.

By Nick Viviani
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 2:13 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - On the same day Dane Co. shattered its record for most COVID-19 cases in a day, the state of Wisconsin reports a new high as well.

New numbers from the Dept. of Health Services show 1,547 new cases were reported statewide in the past day. That tops the previous high of 1,498 set on Friday and pushes the seven-day rolling average for new cases past the 1,000 mark for the first time ever.

The high number of new cases comes as testing remained relatively flat. DHS tallied 8,822 total tests on Thursday, about 50 fewer than the previous day and in-line with normal weekday figures for the past several weeks.

That increase, coupled with a steady number of tests, sent the percentage of tests that were positive soaring again. DHS' daily tracker shows 17.5 percent of Thursday’s tests came back positive. That’s just a tick lower than the previous high of 17.6 percent recorded two days ago.

It also pulls the seven-day rolling average to new heights. According to the agency’s figures, 13.4 percent of all tests for the past week have come back positive. That number is more than a point and a half higher than it was Wednesday’s record-breaking number and the fifth straight day the state recorded new all-time highs.

Ten more deaths were recorded as well on Thursday, bringing the total number of people who died from complications related to COVID-19 to 1,193 since the pandemic began.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

MPD: Public’s help needed to find missing 14-year-old girl

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
The Madison Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 14-year-old girl.

Politics

Wisconsin Supreme Court temporarily blocks printing absentee ballots

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Scott Bauer
The court, in a 4-3 decision split along ideological lines, said no ballots can be sent immediately.

Crime

Madison police make arrest in nearly decade-old sexual assault

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Nearly ten years after two men chased down and sexually assaulted a woman in downtown Madison, investigators believe they know who one of those suspects is.

Back To School

Substitutes ready to step in for teachers

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Elise Romas
If teachers catch the virus, the State Supt. of Public Instruction Carolyn Stanford Taylor said there are other educators willing and able to step in.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Record-breaking 456 new COVID-19 cases reported in Dane Co. in past day

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Since the end of August, the PHMDC has recorded nearly 2,500 new cases.

Crime

Sun Prairie shooting leaves one man injured

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The Sun Prairie Police Dept. is still searching for the person who shot a a 19-year-old man late Thursday night at the Foxdale Apartments.

News

New concerns about mental health amid the COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 15 hours ago

News

UW to go virtual for two weeks, quarantine two dorms

Updated: 15 hours ago

News

Students rush to get groceries amid dorm quarantine

Updated: 15 hours ago

News

Authorities respond to Sun Prairie barn fire

Updated: 15 hours ago