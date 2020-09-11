Advertisement

22 UW- Madison fraternities, sororities under quarantine

(WCTV)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Twenty-two sororities and fraternities at University of Wisconsin- Madison were ordered to all live-in members to quarantine for two weeks Thursday.

According to a news release, Public Health Madison and Dane County ordered the chapters to quarantined, but the order excludes those who have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 90 days and were not experiencing symptoms.

The university continued saying the order was issued to chapters who had one or more positive cases among their live-in members.

Nine chapters were ordered to quarantine last week after positive COVID-19 tests were traced back to the sorority and fraternity houses.

The following sororities and fraternities were added to the list of chapters required to quarantine for two weeks:

  • Alpha Epsilon Phi
  • Alpha Gamma Rho
  • Alpha Sigma Phi
  • Beta Theta Pi
  • Chi Omega
  • Delta Gamma
  • Delta Tau Delta
  • Delta Upsilon
  • Gamma Phi Beta
  • Kappa Alpha Theta
  • Phi Delta Theta
  • Pi Kappa Alpha
  • Zeta Beta Tau

These chapters were previously ordered to quarantine and were still on the new list Thursday:

  • Alpha Chi Omega
  • Alpha Phi
  • Pi Beta Phi
  • Kappa Kappa Gamma
  • Chi Psi (The Lodge)
  • Delta Chi
  • Phi Gamma Delta
  • Sigma Alpha Epsilon
  • Theta Delta Chi

Witte and Sellery residence halls were ordered to quarantine on Wednesday, and all classes were made virtual.

The university acknowledged on their smart restart page that sorority and fraternity residents will be tested for COVID-19 this week and the results will be reflected in the COVID-19 dashboard.

As of Wednesday, 9,261 students were in on-campus isolation and 124 students were in housing quarantine, in addition to those in residence hall quarantine and in Greek houses.

