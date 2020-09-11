Advertisement

Artist with Wisconsin roots helps recovery efforts from Nashville tornado, releases new music

Kirstie Kraus, who grew up in Janesville, said the response to her new album has been “amazing”
Kraus' new album, Yes You Can, will be released digitally in 2021.
By Isabel Lawrence
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 7:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONONA, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin native Kirstie Kraus may be based in Nashville as she pursues her music career, but she’s still a self proclaimed “Sconnie girl” at heart.

“Being from Wisconsin, being a Sconnie girl, there is definitely a community up here and people are very loyal,” she said. “I did music in Wisconsin my entire life, since I was five doing plays and bands and stuff.”

Kraus grew up in Janesville and went to Edgewood College in Madison. She currently lives in Nashville making music.

After a tornado ripped through Nashville in the Spring, Kraus knew she wanted to do something to help.

“To continue to spread spirit and good energy and start raising money for our community, we started a festival called Stream Fest, that was where we had 10 artists online,” she said. The festival features fellow artists who perform sets, with money going towards tornado and COVID-19 victims, according to one of the festival videos posted online. But soon, the fest will exist offline as well.

“The sixth show that we’re doing is being taken to the Ole Red, which is right downtown,” she said.

From screen, to stage, and now to an album, Kraus is finding ways to share her music. Including through her new album, called Yes You Can, which comes out digitally in 2021.

“When I sat down to think about the name, there’s a song called ‘Gotta Do,’ and it’s a bonus track on the record, I’ve already released it,” she said. “In the bridge it says, ‘don’t listen to the haters saying no you can’t, smile in your heart because yes you can.’ Doing a full album like this was a feat, for sure. It took a lot out of me and it was a big project, so it became my mantra. Yes you can, keep going, you can do it.”

Kraus describes her music as modern country with blues, rock, and funk. She said she hopes people feel good listening to her album.

“I hope to invoke just a feeling of empowerment and fun and happiness and just joy from listening,” she said.

Kraus called the response to her music, as well as her new video for her song “Silver,” amazing.

“I get messages from people who have received the record or maybe bought it at a show and they’ll message my music page on Facebook,” she said. “They’re always saying I love the record, and that means so much to me because this was a project that I put my whole heart and soul into, just about three years. I’m super proud of it, and so it means a lot that someone would take time to go and write a message like that.”

Kraus was scheduled to perform in Madison this summer at the World’s Largest Brat Fest, but due to the coronavirus, the performance was cancelled. However, Kraus said she is coming back to perform in Wisconsin summer 2021 at both Country in the Burg and Brat Fest.

To check out more of Kraus’s music and watch the music video for “Silver,” head to her website.

