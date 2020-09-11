Barneveld crash leaves left lane closed west, eastbound

BARNEVELD, Wis. (WMTV) - A crash on Highway 18 has caused the eastbound and westbound lanes down to one lane.

The crash happened around 4:40 p.m. on U.S. Highway 18 at the 151 mile marker and Pikes Peak Road, according to a Wisconsin Department of Transportation update.

Iowa County Emergency Management said in a traffic update that the left lanes are closed and drivers should use all outer lanes, slow down and use caution.

WisDOT estimated that the crash would take two hours to clear.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.