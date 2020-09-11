Catholic dispensation for Sunday Mass starting to expire

GREEN BAY, Wis (AP) - Catholic dioceses across the state are lifting the Sunday dispensation which means parishioners are once again obligated to attend Mass.

Catholic churches lifted the obligation and stopped holding in-person Mass when coronavirus cases started growing in mid-March. Masses were once again held in-person at 25% capacity in June, but the dispensation was still in place.

The dispensation officially ends next week. The Diocese of Madison says the suspension will be lifted on Sunday, September 27th. More information can be found here.

The diocese says there are circumstances when it’s OK not to follow the obligation including when someone is ill, is taking care of someone who is ill, there isn’t room to safely worship, or if a person has grave fear of contracting COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.