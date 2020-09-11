Advertisement

Columbia Co. crash causes I-39 lane closures

(MGN Image)
By Vanessa Reza
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARNEVELD, Wis. (WMTV) - A crash on I-39 has caused multiple lane closures.

The crash happened around 5:45 p.m. near mile marker 116, according to a Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) update.

WisDOT said in a traffic update that traffic is encouraged to exit I-39 northbound at Exit 132.

WisDOT estimated that the crash would take over two hours to clear.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Sen. Baldwin announces over $23 million in grant funding for Wisconsin

Updated: moments ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
The funding is a portion of the $5 billion total in CDBG funding included in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act that was signed back in March, according to a release.

Local

DNR: Hunters asked to test ruffed grouse for West Nile virus

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
The Department of Natural Resources is conducting their third and final year of researching the West Nile virus in ruffed grouse.

News

St. Ambrose Academy reacts to Supreme Court injunction

Updated: 57 minutes ago

Crime

Girl appeals Slender Man stabbing to Wisconsin Supreme Court

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
One of two girls convicted of stabbing a classmate to please the horror character Slender Man is asking the Wisconsin Supreme Court to rule that the case belongs in juvenile court.

News

COVID-19 to mingle with flu season

Updated: 1 hour ago

Latest News

News

Health officials report Friday COVID-19 cases

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Students in Janesville head back to school

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Sun Prairie first responders recognize Sept. 11

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

22 UW sororities and fraternities in quarantine

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

MMSD: Injunction will not change anything right now

Updated: 1 hours ago