Columbia Co. crash causes I-39 lane closures
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BARNEVELD, Wis. (WMTV) - A crash on I-39 has caused multiple lane closures.
The crash happened around 5:45 p.m. near mile marker 116, according to a Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) update.
WisDOT said in a traffic update that traffic is encouraged to exit I-39 northbound at Exit 132.
WisDOT estimated that the crash would take over two hours to clear.
