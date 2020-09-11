Advertisement

DNR: Hunters asked to test ruffed grouse for West Nile virus

(WCAX)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Department of Natural Resources is conducting their third and final year of researching the West Nile virus in ruffed grouse.

According to a news release, the DNR is asking hunters to submit samples of their harvested ruffed grouse using a self-sampling kit.

West Nile virus is spread by the bite of an infected mosquito and the department noted there is no evidence that it can spread by handling dead birds or consuming properly cooked game.

The department continued saying the effort will focus on the bird’s range in the central and northern forests.

While the COVID-19 pandemic has prevented staff from being able to safely assemble and distribute new kits, the department noted hunters may use leftover kits that they already have.

The DNR reminded hunters that there were over 500 kits distributed to hunters in 2018 and 2019 that have not been submitted and the kits do not expire.

There are instructions in each kit, but hunters will need to collect a small amount of blood, a few feathers and the heart from their grouse.

The monitoring program is in collaboration with the Minnesota and Michigan departments of natural resources, the Ruffed Grouse Society and Wisconsin Conservation Congress.

