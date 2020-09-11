Advertisement

Dodgeville High School wraps up second week of in-person classes

“So far so good,” according to the principal
By Amelia Jones
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 5:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dodgeville High School hosts seventh through twelfth graders. The re-opening plan allows for students in seventh through ninth grade to have the option to attend classes in-person five days a week. Tenth through twelfth graders are in-person every other day and divided in half by last name.

Dodgeville is requiring face masks, deep cleaning the school every night, and enforcing students to sanitize their hands when they enter and exit a classroom. Similar to other districts, but one thing that is different is the districts' priority of social emotional learning. In the re-opening plan there is time built into the students schedules to see one of the school counselors to talk about these unprecedented times.

The Principal Ryan Bohnsack said that cases in the community are declining at a rate that might allow the green light to come from the health department to get all students back in the school in-person.

More information about Dodgeville’s reopening plan click here.

