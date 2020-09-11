Advertisement

Ex-cops blame one another, seek own trials in Floyd’s death

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 12:09 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Attorneys for four former Minneapolis officers charged in the death of George Floyd say that each client should get his own trial, as the officers try to diminish their roles in the Black man’s arrest by pointing fingers at one another.

A hearing is scheduled for Friday to address several issues, including whether there will be a joint trial in the case.

Other issues that will be argued include defense requests to move the trial away from Minneapolis.

Floyd, who was Black, died May 25 after Derek Chauvin pressed his knee against Floyd’s neck.

Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder and other counts, and three other officers are charged with aiding and abetting.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Ex-officers accused in George Floyd's murder appear in court for hearing Friday

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
Ex-officers accused in George Floyd's murder appear in court for hearing Friday.

News

New teachers take on the pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Health officials update COVID-19 numbers Thursday

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Football is back Thursday night

Updated: 2 hours ago

Latest News

News

Middleton students challenge letter grading system

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Student caught on camera with fake firearm

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

State Supreme Court issues temporary injunction on Emergency Order #9

Updated: 2 hours ago

National

States ask judge to reverse changes at US Postal Service

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A group of states suing over service cuts at the U.S. Postal Service is asking a federal judge to immediately undo some of them, saying the integrity of the upcoming election is at stake.

National

10 now dead in massive Northern California wildfire

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Several other people have been critically burned and hundreds, if not thousands, of homes and other buildings are believed to have been damaged or destroyed by the fire in the foothills of the northern Sierra Nevada, authorities said.

National

Armageddon-like fire and fury torching West Coast

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
More than 100 raging infernos described as "Armageddon" and "cataclysmic" are burning across twelve states, destroying more than 4.3 million acres.