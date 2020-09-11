“Go Orange” photos provide 70,000 meals for Second Harvest Foodbank

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -People in Wisconsin stepped up Thursday to help raise meals for Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin.

In total, 3,644 people wore orange and shared a photo on NBC15 Facebook page, on Instagram, or posted on the NBC15 website.

The goal in 2020 was to have 3,500 photos posted to help those struggling with hunger in southern Wisconsin.

Several sponsors of “Go Orange Day” helped provide 70,000 meals to Second Harvest for the photo submissions.

Orange is the symbolic color of hunger and September is Hunger Action Month.

Since the first “Go Orange Day” in 2012, the campaign has raised more than 490,000 meals.

The 2020 sponsors for “Go Orange Day” include: Answer Force, The Little Potato Company, Total Administrative Services Corporation (TASC), Quartz, and Emmi Roth Cheese.

