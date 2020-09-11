Advertisement

“Go Orange” photos provide 70,000 meals for Second Harvest Foodbank

Thank you to everyone who submitted photos to fight hunger on "Go Orange Day" 2020
Thank you to everyone who submitted photos to fight hunger on "Go Orange Day" 2020(WMTV)
By Katie Rousonelos
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -People in Wisconsin stepped up Thursday to help raise meals for Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin.

In total, 3,644 people wore orange and shared a photo on NBC15 Facebook page, on Instagram, or posted on the NBC15 website.

The goal in 2020 was to have 3,500 photos posted to help those struggling with hunger in southern Wisconsin.

Several sponsors of “Go Orange Day” helped provide 70,000 meals to Second Harvest for the photo submissions.

Orange is the symbolic color of hunger and September is Hunger Action Month.

Since the first “Go Orange Day” in 2012, the campaign has raised more than 490,000 meals.

The 2020 sponsors for “Go Orange Day” include: Answer Force, The Little Potato Company, Total Administrative Services Corporation (TASC), Quartz, and Emmi Roth Cheese.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Rhodes-Conway: Wisconsin Supreme Court injunction on schools sends a “concerning” message

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The mayor believes the injunction is especially concerning when combined with the Justice’s previous decision that the state health department couldn’t extend the “Safer at Home” order.

News

School District of Janesville changing up how learning looks amid the pandemic

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Tim Elliott
Janesville schools worked all summer long to iron out a plan for elementary, middle, and high school students.

Clayton Thixton photos

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Portage Police Dept. is searching for Clayton Thixton, 37, in connection with an attempted homicide on Sept. 11, 2020. (Source: Portage Police Dept.)

Local

Milton School District dealing with internet service outage

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Katie Rousonelos
Students learning virtually in Milton are putting their lessons on hold Friday following an internet service issue.

Latest News

News

Sun Prairie Fire Dept. remembers Sept. 11 at Barr memorial statue

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Gabriella Rusk
19 years after the tragic events of September 11, first responders in Sun Prairie gathered to remember the lives lost that fateful day.

Crime

Portage police searching for attempted homicide suspect; believed to be armed and dangerous

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The Portage Police Dept. is searching for a man suspected of stabbing a woman multiple times early Friday morning and then fleeing on a motorcycle.

News

New teachers take on the pandemic

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

Health officials update COVID-19 numbers Thursday

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

Football is back Thursday night

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

Middleton students challenge letter grading system

Updated: 13 hours ago