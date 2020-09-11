Janesville police arrest man for 6th OWI offense

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Janesville police arrested a man for his sixth OWI offense early Friday morning after they observed him swerving while driving on the road.

According to a release, a Janesville officer saw the vehicle swerving while traveling east on Blackbridge Road around 2 a.m. Additionally, police say the license plates on the vehicle did not match.

The officer stopped the vehicle and identified the driver as Mark Carlson. Carlson allegedly displayed signs of intoxication and refused field sobriety tests. Authorities later learned through a Department of Transportation check that Carlson has five prior OWI convictions.

Carlson is being held at the Rock County Jail pending a court appearance.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.