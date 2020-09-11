Advertisement

Law enforcement agencies make 34 OWI arrests in 2 week span

The arrests are part of their “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign
Courtesy: MGN Online
Courtesy: MGN Online(KNOE)
By Vanessa Reza
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - Local law enforcement agencies announced they have made 34 OWI arrests as a part of their “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign.

According to a joint release, law enforcement officers from the City of Beloit Police Department, Town of Beloit Police Department, City of Janesville Police Department and Rock County Sheriff’s Office made 34 OWI arrests between Aug. 21 and Labor Day, Sept. 7.

The law enforcement agencies reported the following totals:

  • City of Beloit PD: 10 arrests
  • Town of Beloit PD: 2 arrests
  • City of Janesville PD: 13 arrests
  • Rock County Sheriff’s Office: 9 arrests

“The Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign lasts about two weeks, but officers in Rock County work throughout the year to help make our roadways and communities as safe as possible for everyone,” Beloit Police Sgt. Eric Rohrer said.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

22 UW sororities and fraternities in quarantine

Updated: moments ago

News

MMSD: Injunction will not change anything right now

Updated: 5 minutes ago

News

State supreme court injunction allows in-person learning

Updated: 7 minutes ago

News

Portage stabbing suspect still on the loose

Updated: 8 minutes ago

Latest News

News

Health experts warn COVID-19 will mingle with upcoming flu season

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Caroline Peterson
While COVID-19 stands alone with loss of taste and smell, the two viruses overlap on symptoms such as a fever, muscle aches and shortness of breath.

Military

Wisconsin Nat’l Guard sends 2 Black Hawk helicopters to battle California wildfires

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Nick Viviani
More than a dozen Wisconsin National Guard Soldiers and two Black Hawk helicopters are on their way to California to help contain the massive, deadly wildfires sweeping the state.

Local

Barneveld crash leaves left lane closed west, eastbound

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
A crash on Highway 18/151 and Pikes Peak Road has caused the eastbound and westbound lanes down to one lane.

Crime

Janesville police arrest man for 6th OWI offense

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
Janesville police arrested a man for his sixth OWI offense early Friday morning after they observed him swerving while driving on the road.

Local

Three guns, shell casing and hole in the wall found in Monona residence

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Three guns, a shell casing and a hole in the wall were all reported by police after receiving the call of a woman who screamed after the sound of a gunshot.

Coronavirus

Madison hospitals crack down on visitors in face of COVID-19 surge

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The massive spike in new COVID-19 cases in and around Madison recently has forced the city’s three hospitals to tighten their visitor restrictions once again.