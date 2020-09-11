Law enforcement agencies make 34 OWI arrests in 2 week span

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - Local law enforcement agencies announced they have made 34 OWI arrests as a part of their “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign.

According to a joint release, law enforcement officers from the City of Beloit Police Department, Town of Beloit Police Department, City of Janesville Police Department and Rock County Sheriff’s Office made 34 OWI arrests between Aug. 21 and Labor Day, Sept. 7.

The law enforcement agencies reported the following totals:

City of Beloit PD: 10 arrests

Town of Beloit PD: 2 arrests

City of Janesville PD: 13 arrests

Rock County Sheriff’s Office: 9 arrests

“The Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign lasts about two weeks, but officers in Rock County work throughout the year to help make our roadways and communities as safe as possible for everyone,” Beloit Police Sgt. Eric Rohrer said.

