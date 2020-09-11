Madison hospitals crack down on visitors in face of COVID-19 surge

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The massive spike in new COVID-19 cases in and around Madison recently has forced the city’s three hospitals to tighten their visitor restrictions once again.

UW Health, SSM Health, and UnityPoint Health - Meriter plan to bar most inpatient visitors from seeing adult patients in its Madison hospitals, UW Health announced in a statement Friday afternoon. The new rule goes into effect on Tuesday, September 15.

The only visitors who will be allowed to see adult patients will be:

Healthcare decision-makers;

Support persons for those with disabilities, and;

Visitors for end-of-life patients

Additionally, no visitors will be allowed for clinic appointments. Cognitively disabled or physically impaired individuals will be allowed to have one support person with them.

For pediatric patients, two primary support persons will be allowed at American Family Children’s Hospital, UnityPoint Health - Meriter locations and SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital. The patients siblings will not be allowed in.

A support person will be allowed for maternity patients at UnityPoint Health-Meriter. One support person will also be allowed for patients during and after delivery at UnityPoint Health - Meriter and SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - Madison.

