Man charged with having child pornography after cyber-tip

(KWQC)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
DEERFIELD, Wis. (WMTV) - A 30-year-old man was arrested and charged with possession of child pornography Thursday following an investigation based on a cyber-tip.

According to a news release, Brian E. Becker was arrested at 4:30 p.m. after detectives searched a residence on Brictson Street.

Brictson was charged with posession of child pornography, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s department noted.

The investigation started with a cyber-tip from the Wisconsin Department of Justice and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The spokesperson added that Becker is being held at the Dane County Jail.

