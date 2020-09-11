Milton School District dealing with internet service outage
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILTON, Wis. (WMTV) -Students learning virtually in Milton are putting their lessons on hold Friday following an internet service issue.
According to a tweet by the Milton School District, the internet issues began at 7:45 a.m. It affects Schoology, Skyward, SeeSaw, and GoogleMeet.
Milton schools gave families the options to attend in-person classes or a virtual learning model. For high school students, there is a blended model where high schoolers are in school every other day.
