Milton School District dealing with internet service outage

MILTON, Wis. (WMTV) -Students learning virtually in Milton are putting their lessons on hold Friday following an internet service issue.

According to a tweet by the Milton School District, the internet issues began at 7:45 a.m. It affects Schoology, Skyward, SeeSaw, and GoogleMeet.

Milton schools gave families the options to attend in-person classes or a virtual learning model. For high school students, there is a blended model where high schoolers are in school every other day.

Virtual students, please keep an eye out for emails from your teacher with further instructions.

