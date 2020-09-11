MMSD: State Supreme Court’s injunction won’t change anything right now

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Metropolitan School District does not plan to abandon online-only classes following the state Supreme Court placing an temporary injunction on the Dane Co. health department’s mandate on in-person classes - at least for now.

MMSD spokesperson Tim LeMonds told NBC15 district officials will review the Justices' order. However, he continued, before it made any changes the district also will work closely with county and city health officials, i.e. the same people who developed the guidelines that prevented from 3rd through 8th grade students from attending classes.

“For the short-term, the district has no immediate plans to move from an all-virtual environment into another option such as a hybrid model or in-person instruction,” he said.

Other districts respond

Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District

MCPASD officials are reviewing the decision, but already had a plan in mind for resuming in-person classes, a spokesperson said. It started virtual learning for 4th - 12th graders on Monday and expected to present a plan to the school board on September 14 that would call for bringing some students back on October 12. Board members would then consider the plan on September 28.

The district said it currently does not expect that timing to change.

Stoughton Area School District

A spokesperson for the Stoughton Area School District, Molly Shea, told NBC15, the district made their decision to start the year with all-virtual classes back in July, which would have been prior to Public Health Madison & Dane County’s order, to give families time to plan.

“So, at this time the temporary injunction does not affect the day-to-day of our grades K-12 students' virtual learning,” she said.

Shea explained their original timeline calls for district officials to revisit the issue on September 15, at which time they will decide if any changes are needed, such as bringing in smaller groups.

Sun Prairie Area School District

The Sun Prairie Area School District is still reviewing the injunction. As of Friday morning, it was unable to say if they expected in-person classes to resume.

