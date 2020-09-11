MPD: 5 men allegedly steal cash from bank, had weapons

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Five allegedly armed men entered a bank and stole an unknown amount of money on Thursday evening.

According to an incident report, five men walked in around 6:10 p.m. to the Summit Credit Union on Yellowstone Drive.

MPD noted they had firearms and demanded money. They then drove away with an undisclosed amount of cash, MPD added.

MPD did not say what the suspect vehicle looked like.

