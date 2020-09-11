Advertisement

MPD: 5 men allegedly steal cash from bank, had weapons

Police tape at crime scene
Police tape at crime scene(KY3)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Five allegedly armed men entered a bank and stole an unknown amount of money on Thursday evening.

According to an incident report, five men walked in around 6:10 p.m. to the Summit Credit Union on Yellowstone Drive.

MPD noted they had firearms and demanded money. They then drove away with an undisclosed amount of cash, MPD added.

MPD did not say what the suspect vehicle looked like.

