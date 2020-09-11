MPD: Man fills Target shopping cart, flees out the side door

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man allegedly filled a shopping cart with items at Target and escaped out the side door early Friday morning.

According to an incident report, the man entered around 2:50 a.m. through the front doors of the Target on Lien Road, filled a cart with items and fled out of a side door.

MPD noted that a K9 tracked the scene and an investigator collected evidence. They continued saying there is video surveillance that is also being recovered as evidence.

This is an ongoing investigation. MPD did not mention what the suspect looked like or what the suspect stole.

