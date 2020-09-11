Advertisement

New COVID-19 dip from Thursday’s all-time high, but remain at record levels

By Nick Viviani
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The number of new, confirmed COVID-19 cases reported across Wisconsin dropped by more than ten percent Friday, but was still the third-highest single day total recorded since the pandemic began six months ago.

The Dept. of Health Services recorded 1,369 more positive tests in its latest daily update. That’s down from the 1,547 new cases it tallied on Thursday and trails only that day and last Friday’s then-record 1,498 cases for the most ever. Because last Friday’s total was so high, the seven-day rolling average dipped back below 1,000 cases per day and currently sits at 985.

Because health officials reported the results of nearly 10,000 tests Friday, the percentage of tests that came back positive fell nearly four points to 13.8 percent, just higher than the seven-day rolling average of 13.6 percent. The latest rolling-average figure is a new high for that metric and it is the sixth day in a row that record has been broken.

With the newest cases included, the total number of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Wisconsin has reached 86,250, the agency reported. More than one in ten of those cases, 9,157, are still considered active.

Four more deaths were reported to state officials, bringing the total number of people who died from complications related to the coronavirus to 1,197, according to DHS.

