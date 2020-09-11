Portage police searching for attempted homicide suspect; believed to be armed and dangerous

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The suspect in an attempted homicide early Friday morning is still on the run and the Portage Police Dept. is warning that he is considered armed and dangerous.

Canyon Thixton is accused of stabbing his girlfriend multiple times in the face and neck. The victim told investigators he woke her up around 4 a.m. and starting attacking her with the knife. The woman fought back and was able to get away before flagging down a police officer, according to police.

The 37-year-old Thixton then fled their home, in the 500 block of W. Cook St., on a Yamaha YZFR1 motorcycle, with the Wisconsin plates 122RW, police added. Officers recovered the knife, but believe Thixton still has a handgun with him.

He is considered armed and dangerous, they warn.

Thixton is described as standing 6′01″ tall and weighing 225 lbs., with brown hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing light colored pants, black leather jacket, black motorcycle helmet, black shoes and wearing a dark colored backpack.

He is believed to be in the Portage area.

Anyone seeing Canyon Thixton or knowing his whereabouts is encouraged to call 911 immediately and not attempt to make contact with him.

