Advertisement

Portage police searching for attempted homicide suspect; believed to be armed and dangerous

Canyon Thixton is wanted in connection with an attempted homicide in Portage on Sept. 11, 2020.
Canyon Thixton is wanted in connection with an attempted homicide in Portage on Sept. 11, 2020.(Daniel G. Garrigan | Portage Police Dept.)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The suspect in an attempted homicide early Friday morning is still on the run and the Portage Police Dept. is warning that he is considered armed and dangerous.

Canyon Thixton is accused of stabbing his girlfriend multiple times in the face and neck. The victim told investigators he woke her up around 4 a.m. and starting attacking her with the knife. The woman fought back and was able to get away before flagging down a police officer, according to police.

The 37-year-old Thixton then fled their home, in the 500 block of W. Cook St., on a Yamaha YZFR1 motorcycle, with the Wisconsin plates 122RW, police added. Officers recovered the knife, but believe Thixton still has a handgun with him.

He is considered armed and dangerous, they warn.

Thixton is described as standing 6′01″ tall and weighing 225 lbs., with brown hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing light colored pants, black leather jacket, black motorcycle helmet, black shoes and wearing a dark colored backpack.

He is believed to be in the Portage area.

Anyone seeing Canyon Thixton or knowing his whereabouts is encouraged to call 911 immediately and not attempt to make contact with him.

Caption

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Rhodes-Conway: Wisconsin Supreme Court injunction on schools sends a “concerning” message

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The mayor believes the injunction is especially concerning when combined with the Justice’s previous decision that the state health department couldn’t extend the “Safer at Home” order.

News

School District of Janesville changing up how learning looks amid the pandemic

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Tim Elliott
Janesville schools worked all summer long to iron out a plan for elementary, middle, and high school students.

Clayton Thixton photos

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Portage Police Dept. is searching for Clayton Thixton, 37, in connection with an attempted homicide on Sept. 11, 2020. (Source: Portage Police Dept.)

News

Sun Prairie Fire Dept. remembers Sept. 11 at Barr memorial statue

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Gabriella Rusk
19 years after the tragic events of September 11, first responders in Sun Prairie gathered to remember the lives lost that fateful day.

Latest News

News

New teachers take on the pandemic

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

Health officials update COVID-19 numbers Thursday

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

Football is back Thursday night

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

Middleton students challenge letter grading system

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

Student caught on camera with fake firearm

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

State Supreme Court issues temporary injunction on Emergency Order #9

Updated: 13 hours ago