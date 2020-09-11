Advertisement

Rain Moves Back in Tonight

Scattered Showers Carry Over into Saturday. Warmer and Drier Weather Returns Next Week
By Brendan Johnson
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Scattered showers return Friday night and continue overnight into Saturday. The bulk of the rain has stayed south of IL/WI border for the first half of the day. Rain will enter into Wisconsin from the southwest this afternoon. Temperatures are expected to be a bit warmer today -- close to the upper 50′s and lower 60′s.

Scattered showers overspread the area this evening - right around the nighttime commute. Average rain totals range from 0.5″-1.00″. Some heavier showers are possible - especially in southwestern Wisconsin as the showers make their initial approach. That’s where the Weather Prediction Center (WPC) has highlighted a slight risk for excessive rainfall. While widespread flooding or flash flooding is not anticipated, a couple heavier downpours could bring totals up quickly.

Rain exits the area West to East by Saturday afternoon/evening. Cloud cover will stick around over most of the area, but will eventually break up on Sunday. Sunshine and warmer temperatures return for the beginning of next week.

