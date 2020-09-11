Advertisement

Rhodes-Conway: Wisconsin Supreme Court injunction on schools sends a “concerning” message

Dane Co. recorded 456 new, confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday
(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway calls Thursday night’s state Supreme Court temporary injunction “very concerning.” The injunction blocks the Dane Co. health department’s emergency order that prevented students in grades 3-12 from attending in-person classes.

The mayor believes the injunction is especially concerning when combined with the Justice’s previous decision that the state health department couldn’t extend the “Safer at Home” order.

“This sends a message that neither the state nor localities should be taking common sense measures to protect the public from a deadly disease,” she explained.

Rhodes-Conway noted that the injunction was handed down the night before Dane Co. recorded its highest percent-positive rate since the pandemic began.

The ruling also came just hours after Public Health Madison & Dane Co. reported 456 new COVID-19 cases were reported on that day alone, by far the highest number yet recorded. Statewide too, a new record-breaking 1,547 more people had tested positive, the Dept. of Health Services reported. Additionally, the seven-day rolling average percent-positive set an all-time high for the fifth straight day, reaching 13.4 percent.

Rhodes-Conway argued the state legislature passed public health laws a century ago, around the time of the Spanish Flu in 1918, that had given state and local agencies the power to fight deadly pandemics.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

School District of Janesville changing up how learning looks amid the pandemic

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Tim Elliott
Janesville schools worked all summer long to iron out a plan for elementary, middle, and high school students.

Clayton Thixton photos

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Portage Police Dept. is searching for Clayton Thixton, 37, in connection with an attempted homicide on Sept. 11, 2020. (Source: Portage Police Dept.)

News

Sun Prairie Fire Dept. remembers Sept. 11 at Barr memorial statue

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Gabriella Rusk
19 years after the tragic events of September 11, first responders in Sun Prairie gathered to remember the lives lost that fateful day.

Crime

Portage police searching for attempted homicide suspect; believed to be armed and dangerous

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The Portage Police Dept. is searching for a man suspected of stabbing a woman multiple times early Friday morning and then fleeing on a motorcycle.

Latest News

News

New teachers take on the pandemic

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

Health officials update COVID-19 numbers Thursday

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

Football is back Thursday night

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

Middleton students challenge letter grading system

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

Student caught on camera with fake firearm

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

State Supreme Court issues temporary injunction on Emergency Order #9

Updated: 13 hours ago