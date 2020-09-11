Rhodes-Conway: Wisconsin Supreme Court injunction on schools sends a “concerning” message

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway calls Thursday night’s state Supreme Court temporary injunction “very concerning.” The injunction blocks the Dane Co. health department’s emergency order that prevented students in grades 3-12 from attending in-person classes.

The mayor believes the injunction is especially concerning when combined with the Justice’s previous decision that the state health department couldn’t extend the “Safer at Home” order.

“This sends a message that neither the state nor localities should be taking common sense measures to protect the public from a deadly disease,” she explained.

Rhodes-Conway noted that the injunction was handed down the night before Dane Co. recorded its highest percent-positive rate since the pandemic began.

The ruling also came just hours after Public Health Madison & Dane Co. reported 456 new COVID-19 cases were reported on that day alone, by far the highest number yet recorded. Statewide too, a new record-breaking 1,547 more people had tested positive, the Dept. of Health Services reported. Additionally, the seven-day rolling average percent-positive set an all-time high for the fifth straight day, reaching 13.4 percent.

Rhodes-Conway argued the state legislature passed public health laws a century ago, around the time of the Spanish Flu in 1918, that had given state and local agencies the power to fight deadly pandemics.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.