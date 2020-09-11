Rock Co. Historical Society seeking donations for community yard sale

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Rock County Historical Society is asking the public to donate items to their community-wide garage sale to help them raise money during a challenging financial time.

According to a news release, the goal of the fundraiser is to help the community clean up their living space while also helping the RCHS raise money.

Donations will be accepted between now and 10 a.m. Sept. 26 and RCHS asked that those who want to schedule a drop-off call them.

The yard sale is set from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26 on location at 450 N. Jackson Street.

The public is encouraged to attend the sale and shop, but masks and social distancing will be required.

