School District of Janesville changing up how learning looks amid the pandemic

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The COVID-19 pandemic has forced school districts all over the country to re-imagine education from the ground up.

The School District of Janesville had to figure out how school would look on a day-to-day basis for about 9,600 students and 1,400 staff. School officials have been working for months as they needed a detailed plan going forward.

“It’s a great challenge and a great opportunity,” said superintendent Steve Pophal. “I mean in effect, we are restructuring and redefining what learning looks like on a few months' notice,”

The School District of Janesville (SDJ) started by giving students and their families a choice. They could either learn virtually or in-person at school. Pophal says minimizing number of people in each school was the first step.

“I think we are sitting, as of yesterday, about 35 % of kids who have self-selected in to virtual and hybrid and the other 65% or so is face-to-face,” said Pophal.

Pophal says then they had to figure out what the school day would actually look like for students. For example, elementary school students are staying in the space with the same people all day long to minimize interaction.

“At our elementary level, all of our kids are what we call ‘co horted’ -- and those class sizes are smaller than they traditionally are by about a third,” said Pophal. “Those groups of kids will be self-contained groups of kids. Those kids will eat together, they will be on the playground segregated from other kids together, art will come into them, Phy. Ed. will come into them,”

But for middle school and high school students, Pophal says they will be sharing space.

“It’s impossible to co-hort those kids, right? Because the way kids sign up for so many different classes makes that (co-horting) literally impossible to do. So, there is more movement and more co-mixing at the high school level,” he said.

Also, mask-waring is mandatory.

“Mask wearing is required for all staff for all students and we are not allowing volunteers in,” he said. “The mask-wearing and the physical distancing are the two most powerful strategies again to prevent the spread of the virus at school,”

Cleaning practices are also being implemented district wide. It’s a move that will cost the district, according to Pophal, millions of dollars. The biggest expense, Pophal says, is the additional staff they’ve had to hire.

“We’ve got 900 and counting wall-mounted hand sanitizers stations pretty much everywhere you look,” he said. “This is going to be an expensive school year. We have some extra money from the Cares Act, so that will partially help but it’s not nearly enough,”

Pophal says before the school year started on September 1st, he knew of three staff members and two students who wouldn’t be starting the school year due to positive COVID-19 tests. Shortly after classes began, two additional students from separate schools also tested positive.

Pophal remains confident this model will work but says teachers and students are ready to make a change, if it comes to that.

“We are prepared to pivot our face-to-face school to virtual overnight if we have to do that,”

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.