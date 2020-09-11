Silver Alert issued for missing Illinois man last seen in Fond du Lac Co.

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) -Police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 70-year-old man from the Rockford, Illinois area.

They say Donald Milroy was known to be in Fond du Lac County at 11:15 a.m. Friday. He was reported missing from Pecatonica, Illinois Thursday morning.

They say Milroy was driving in a 2013 silver Mazda, with Illinois plate number 8075055.

Police say he may no longer be in the area and has recently been experiencing significant memory loss.

He is described as being as 5′11″ tall and weighs 150 pounds. He is White and has blue eyes and gray hair. There is currently no photo of him at this time.

If anyone has seen him, they are asked to call the Pecatonica, Illinois Police Department at 815-282-2600.

