Sun Prairie Fire Dept. remembers Sept. 11 at Barr memorial statue

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - 19 years after the tragic events of September 11, first responders in Sun Prairie gathered to remember the lives lost that fateful day.

“We said that day that we would never forget,” said Sun Prairie Fire Chief Chris Garrison.

Because of COVID-19, only members of the police, fire, and public safety department gathered together.

At 7:46 a.m., a moment of silence took place to mark the moment on September 11, 2001 when the first plane struck the North Tower of the World Trade Center.

Chief Garrison says this year’s ceremony held special significance, as it was the first to take place at the Captain Cory Barr memorial statue.

“We can never match the days and the sorrow that came with 9/11, but we had our own sorrow here,” said Chief Garrison. “Any opportunity that we get to remember our horrible day, we do so.”

The ceremony was live-streamed for the public to view online but Chief Garrison encourages members of the public to stop by the statue and leave their own remembrances.

“Leave a flower, write a note, have your child color a picture and drop it off,” said Garrison. “To have opportunities to reflect like today are very important.”

