Three guns, shell casing and hole in the wall found in Monona residence

MONONA, Wis. (WMTV) - Three guns, a shell casing and a hole in the wall were all reported by police after receiving the call of a woman who screamed after the sound of a gunshot.

MPD arrived to the site of the call at 9:00 p.m. to the 6300 block of Roselawn Avenue and found a single, unused round of gun ammunition on the front step of a duplex, according to a news release.

Lt. Curtis Wiegel said the officers also found a cavalry style sword in the yard. Wiegel continued saying a man then tried to run out the back, but was detained by police. Officers also found another man hiding in the yard.

MPD said the two men did not cooperate with the investigation and multiple people were seen inside the duplex who “became verbally hostile towards police presence.” MPD did not mention what the comments were specifically, but obtained a search warrant in order to deescalate the situation and do a thorough search of the property.

They entered the residence around 1:00 a.m. and found three guns, a spent shell casing and a hole in the wall. Officers determined this was consistent with a gun being fired inside the duplex.

McFarland, Dance County and Madison law enforcement officers were all involved with entering the property.

MPD said this incident is pending a further investigation. They did not say if anyone was hurt or arrested after this incident.

