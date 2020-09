MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The 14-year-old who MPD reported missing on Thursday was found safe on Friday afternoon.

According to an incident report, MPD located Nyjua K. Daniel around 1:45 p.m. after her family asked for the public’s help in finding their daughter.

Daniel was reported missing around midnight Thursday.

