WILL attorney breaks down court proceedings after Supreme Court temporary injunction

DANE COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - On Friday, NBC15 News spoke with an attorney involved in the lawsuit against Dane County’s emergency Order #9 to find out what happens next. The order mandated virtual learning for 3rd-12th graders.

That order is on hold following Thursday’s injunction from the Wisconsin State Supreme Court.

The court will go through about two more months of legal proceedings. Then, the Wisconsin State Supreme Court will make a final ruling on whether Dane County’s order is lawful.

Until the judges can do that, the temporary injunction will remain in place. This means schools are legally allowed to hold in-person learning for now.

In an interview with NBC15 News, Deputy Councilor Lucas Vebber said he feels confident about the case after Thursday night’s news. Vebber works with the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty (WILL) who helped filed the lawsuit on behalf of multiple schools and families in Dane County.

“We’re certainly heartened by the fact that in issuing a temporary injunction that the court already made a finding that our clients are likely to win based on the merits, that being said we look forward to making our case on the full issues to the supreme court in the coming months,” Vebber said.

NBC15 News also spoke with an official at St. Ambrose Academy, one of the private schools involved in the lawsuit.

Learning Services Specialist, Angelia Hineline said school staff got behind this ruling to ensure parents could make the best decision for their kids.

“We have a great virtual plan for our families who want virtual learning for students for their safety, but for those parents where virtual learning is not safe and it does provide safety and security, we feel comfortable providing in-person for them,” Hineline said.

St. Ambrose is a 6th-12th grade school. Administrators have split their campus into two locations to accommodate for students returning on Monday, Sept. 14.

Most public-school districts contacted NBC15 News and said they’re not changing their approach to learning right now. You can see their full responses by clicking here.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.