Advertisement

Wisconsin Nat’l Guard sends 2 Black Hawk helicopters to battle California wildfires

A UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter pilot from the Wisconsin Army National Guard’s 1st Battalion, 147th Aviation prepares to depart for California to battle wildfires Sept. 11, 2020 at Army Aviation Support Facility 2 in Madison, Wis
A UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter pilot from the Wisconsin Army National Guard’s 1st Battalion, 147th Aviation prepares to depart for California to battle wildfires Sept. 11, 2020 at Army Aviation Support Facility 2 in Madison, Wis(Wisconsin National Guard photo by Maj. Brian Faltinson)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - More than a dozen Wisconsin National Guard Soldiers and two Black Hawk helicopters are on their way to California to help contain the massive, deadly wildfires sweeping the state.

The 15 members of the Madison-based 1st Battalion, 147th Aviation, will join up with the California National Guard. They took off Friday after Wisconsin received a request for assistance from the state.

“This is what we train for,” said. Lt. Col. Kurt Southworth, the commander of the 1st Battalion, 147th Aviation. “We regularly train for search and rescue, fire suppression, and many other missions to support our fellow citizens and communities, so when this call came in, our crews were ready to answer the call in a short amount of time.”

Two UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters from the Wisconsin Army National Guard’s 1st Battalion, 147th Aviation prepare to depart for California to battle wildfires Sept. 11, 2020 at Army Aviation Support Facility 2 in Madison, Wis.
Two UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters from the Wisconsin Army National Guard’s 1st Battalion, 147th Aviation prepare to depart for California to battle wildfires Sept. 11, 2020 at Army Aviation Support Facility 2 in Madison, Wis.(Wisconsin National Guard photo by Maj. Brian Faltinson)

The Wisconsin Soldiers have not received their specific orders yet. They will get those soon after touching down in California and joining up with the California Guard, which is serving in support of the California Dept. of Forestry and Fire Protection.

The Guard did not say how long they expect the deployment to last.

The North Complex fire near the small city of Oroville that exploded in wind-driven flames earlier in the week was advancing more slowly Friday after the winds eased and smoke from the blaze shaded the area and lowered the temperature, allowing firefighters to make progress, authorities said.

However, the smoke made for poor visibility and fire helicopters couldn’t fly Thursday.

Throughout the state, red flag warnings of extreme fire danger because of hot, dry weather or gusty winds were lifted.

A UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter pilot from the Wisconsin Army National Guard’s 1st Battalion, 147th Aviation prepares to depart for California to battle wildfires Sept. 11, 2020 at Army Aviation Support Facility 2 in Madison, Wis.
A UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter pilot from the Wisconsin Army National Guard’s 1st Battalion, 147th Aviation prepares to depart for California to battle wildfires Sept. 11, 2020 at Army Aviation Support Facility 2 in Madison, Wis.(Wisconsin National Guard photo by Maj. Brian Faltinson)

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Students in Janesville head back to school

Updated: moments ago

News

Sun Prairie first responders recognize Sept. 11

Updated: moments ago

News

22 UW sororities and fraternities in quarantine

Updated: 6 minutes ago

News

MMSD: Injunction will not change anything right now

Updated: 6 minutes ago

News

State supreme court injunction allows in-person learning

Updated: 8 minutes ago

Latest News

News

Portage stabbing suspect still on the loose

Updated: 9 minutes ago

Crime

Law enforcement agencies make 34 OWI arrests in 2 week span

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
Law enforcement officers from the City of Beloit Police Department, Town of Beloit Police Department, City of Janesville Police Department and Rock County Sheriff’s Office made 34 OWI arrests between Aug. 21 and Labor Day, Sept. 7.

News

Health experts warn COVID-19 will mingle with upcoming flu season

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Caroline Peterson
While COVID-19 stands alone with loss of taste and smell, the two viruses overlap on symptoms such as a fever, muscle aches and shortness of breath.

Local

Barneveld crash leaves left lane closed west, eastbound

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
A crash on Highway 18/151 and Pikes Peak Road has caused the eastbound and westbound lanes down to one lane.

Crime

Janesville police arrest man for 6th OWI offense

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
Janesville police arrested a man for his sixth OWI offense early Friday morning after they observed him swerving while driving on the road.