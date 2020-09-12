Advertisement

DHS: 25% state COVID-19 cases are people age 20-29

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 8:38 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin residents between the ages of 20-29 made up a quarter of all positive COVID-19 cases in the state as of Friday.

The number of Wisconsin residents ages 18-24 more than doubled from the week of August 16 to August 30, preliminary data from the Department of Health Services findings show.

The 18-24 age group now has the highest number of weekly case numbers by age group, surpassing the 25-34 age group between Aug. 16 and Aug. 23, DHS reported.

The 18-24 age group showed there were 1,889 residents age 18-24 who had COVID-19 or were onset the virus. The data explained that this is a rate of 346 per 100,000 people- which is more than triple that compared to the next closest age group, 25-34 year olds, is 105.1 per 100,000 people.

Cumulatively, the 18-24 age group also has the most cases reported in Wisconsin, with 17,624 people testing positive for the coronavirus since March 29.

Two percent of 20-29 year olds who tested positive for COVID-19 were hospitalized, whereas the 80-89 year old age range had 41% of people hospitalized.

This news comes after Public Health Madison Dane Co. reported a record number of new cases in a single day Thursday, anticipating that as many as 85% of those cases were affiliated with University of Wisconsin- Madison.

