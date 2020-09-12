Archery and crossbow Deer Hunting seasons open Sept. 12

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -– The archery and crossbow deer seasons are set to begin Saturday, Sept. 12 for deer hunters throughout the state.

According to a release from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR), the seasons run concurrently statewide from Sept. 12 to Jan. 3, 2021. The seasons are extended to Jan. 31, 2021 in metro sub-units, and select counties will offer an antlerless-only hunt between Christmas and the New Year holiday.

“Reports from many areas of the state indicate that people are generally seeing good deer numbers and excellent antler growth,” said Bob Nack, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) big game section chief.

The DNR said bonus antlerless harvest authorizations remain available in many counties on a first-come, first-served basis at a cost of $12 for residents, $20 for non-residents and $5 hunters under the age of 12.

All harvested deer are to be registered online, by phone at 1-844-426-3734 or electronically by 5 p.m. the day after the deer is recovered, according to the release.

Participants can visit dnr.wi.gov for an interactive map with more information on county-specific seasons.

