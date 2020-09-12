Advertisement

Beloit Snappers call on fans to vote for new team name

After reviewing over 1,000 fan-submitted name ideas, the team narrowed down the names to five finalists
By Vanessa Reza
Published: Sep. 12, 2020
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The Snappers, a MiLB team of Beloit, is calling on fans to vote for their new team name.

According to a release, the team announced on Sept. 4 they will take a new name as they move into their new downtown ballpark. After reviewing over 1,000 fan-submitted name ideas, the team narrowed down the names to five finalists: Cheeseballs, Moo, Polka Pike, Sky Carp and Supper Clubbers.

The fan vote will be open until Friday, Sept. 25. Those looking to cast a vote can do so here.

From over 1,000 fan-submitted name ideas down to five. The fan vote has begun! Click to cast your vote: https://atmilb.com/3inl0hc

Posted by Beloit Snappers on Friday, September 11, 2020

Though they will be playing with a new name, the team emphasized that the Snapper’s history and legacy will be preserved.

“Beloit Baseball has called Pohlman Field home for four decades, including the last 25 years as the Snappers. The Snappers' history at Pohlman will not change in 2021," Quint Studer, soon to be franchise owner, said. “When the team transitions to the new ABC Supply Stadium, every Sunday will be Snapper Sundays, with the team wearing classic Snappers uniform.”

Additionally, the team said their longtime mascot Snappy will move to the new ballpark and continue to entertain fans at games.

